Hyderabad successfully hosts India's first-ever Formula E race

The city of Nizams is hosting the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, and passionate fans filled the grandstands as 22 drivers raced the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built - the GEN3 - on a street track constructed around the scenic Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. The ABB FIA Formula E World is the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception.

It is being organised in India for the first time with the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, and understandably the event is arousing curiosity among commoners and celebrities.

The race has attracted a number of famous names including global cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, and the Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan said: "This was my first time attending a Formula E race and I am thrilled to have been part of this historic event. I have an affinity for fast cars and seeing these GEN3 cars racing on the street track was really exciting. The fact that this is the first sport certified as net zero carbon makes it even more appealing."

Earlier in the day, Dhawan experienced a hot lap of the track in the Porsche Taycan Safety Car, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reaching a top speed of 260 km. Joining Shikhar was Deepak Chahar who said: "Everyone talks about carbon footprint and motorsport has a direct impact on it. With the way electric vehicles are get more popular, I think it's a guilt-free and innovative version of the sport that will resonate with the audience and pave the way for the future."

Fans attending the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix will get to see home favourites Mahindra Racing and Jaguar TCS Racing compete against two iconic motorsport names - NEOM McLaren Formula E and Maserati MSG Racing - who join the Formula E grid for the first time from this season.