Hyderabad students who complained of ‘foul smell’ need counselling, say doctors

Nearly 40 students who had inhaled foul smell a month ago continue to face health issues.

Doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences have concluded that the students of Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College in West Marredpally, Secunderabad who complained of foul smell at their college yet again on Tuesday, December 27, are 'medically normal' — and in the same breath said that the students are experiencing panic attacks. The hospital has recommended 'counselling' for the students after eight of the affected youngsters complained of breathlessness and anxiety. The complaints led to suspicion of another foul smell emanating in the college premises, prompting protests by parents against the college administration.

The students are presently being treated at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Punjagutta. Doctors who examined the students have said that the students are facing panic attacks triggered by anxiety.

“The students are completely fine. The reports are clean. Medically everything is normal. We suspect that whenever officials are visiting the college it is triggering panic among them,” NIMS Medical Superintendent Dr N Satyanarayana told TNM.

The Superintendent disclosed that all the affected students have been recommended counselling. “Along with the eight students, the others who were affected previously are complaining of the same symptoms. They all need counselling,” he added.

On November 18, nearly 40 students from Kasturba Gandhi Degree and PG College had suffered illness with complaints of nausea, breathlessness and loss of smell and taste. While initially a suspected gas leak was reported to be the reason behind the mysterious illness, the police who investigated the incident identified that the lifting of a garbage bin near the college emanated a foul smell, causing the students to fall ill. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, mild panic prevailed in the college premises after the girls fell ill yet again with similar complaints of foul smell and called up their parents. The aggrieved parents argued with the college staff alleging indifference by the college management.

Following this, the police and the hospital authorities were asked to provide a detailed report on the reason for the recurrence of the incident by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.