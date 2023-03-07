Hyderabad student suicide: Telangana inter board revokes affiliation for college

Sathwik, a first-year intermediate student who died by suicide, allegedly faced physical abuse and harassment from teachers and the hostel warden at Sri Chaitanya College, Narsingi.

news Education

The Telangana government on Monday, March 6, cancelled the affiliation of a private junior college where a 16-year-old student named Nagula Sathwik died by suicide about a week ago on February 28. The order will come into effect from next academic year. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the cancellation of affiliation of Sri Chaitanya College, Narsingi, where 16-year-old Satwik died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by the principal, a teacher and others. The intermediate first-year (or Class 11) student died in a classroom after study hours on the night of February 28.

In a suicide note, Sathwik wrote that he was taking the step due to mental torture by the Principal and three others. Based on the suicide letter and a complaint lodged by the student's parents, police arrested Principal (Administration) Akalanakam Narasimha Chary, Principal Tiyyaguru Siva Ramakrishna Reddy, warden Kandaraboina Naresh, and Vice Principal Vontela Shoban Babu. A court sent them to judicial custody.

Police have charged the four with harassment and insulting the victim in the name of studies, thereby forcing him to die by suicide. Police in its remand report stated that the Principal and others used insulting words and even beat up Satwaik in front of other students. On the day of Sathwikâ€™s death, his parents had gone to the college to meet him. After they left, principals Chary and Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly used foul language.

Meanwhile, the Education Department on Monday held a meeting with representatives of various private colleges to discuss ways to prevent such incidents. The Board of Intermediate Education decided to constitute a committee to control misleading advertisements by the colleges. The officials also announced that action will be taken against the colleges conducting classes beyond the fixed hours. Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Sunil Mittal said that the biometric system will be implemented starting from the next academic year.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.