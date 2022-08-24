Hyderabad sees more protests after Raja Singh’s release, additional forces deployed

While mild tension prevailed in some parts of the city on Tuesday night after Raja Singh’s release, police said the situation was peaceful the next day.

news Protest

Additional police forces have been deployed in parts of Hyderabad following overnight protests against suspended BJP legislator Raja Singh's remarks against Prophet Muhammed that continued on Wednesday, August 24. Raja Singh was arrested by Hyderabad police on Tuesday for making remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammed in a video, which was later pulled down by YouTube. Later, he was granted bail by a local court. Following his release, protests erupted with people taking to the streets late Tuesday night in various parts of the city including the Charminar area, prompting the police to beef up security. Protests continued on Wednesday in the Shalibanda area in old city, where many protesters were detained by the police.

“Additional forces have been deployed wherever it is necessary. Some protests were held last night. But the situation is peaceful now,” G Biksham Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Charminar told PTI on Wednesday. A tense situation prevailed in the old city on Tuesday night as hundreds of people took to the streets after Raja Singh was granted bail. In a couple of places, the protests turned violent, and the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters who burnt tyres on the roads. Carrying black flags and raising slogans, protesters gathered at Charminar, Madina circle, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, City College, Afzalgunj and other areas. Additional forces including Rapid Action Force, Greyhounds and special reserve police were reportedly deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The protesters demanded stringent action against the controversial MLA, and some of them were seen carrying the national flag. MLAs belonging to AIMIM reached several parts of the old city where a large number of Muslim youth were protesting holding black flags and tried to reason with them, the party sources told PTI. Following an uproar over his remarks, the BJP suspended Raja Singh from the party.

