Hyderabad to see flypast by IAF's Surya Kiran, prize for best photo announced

The flypast will include areas like the Begumpet Airport, Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad University, Golconda Fort and Charminar.

The Surya Kiran team of the Indian Air Force, known for its stunning aerobatic displays, has announced that it will hold a flypast programme over Hyderabad. The team will display its skills over the city on Saturday, April 2. It has also encouraged the public to step outside and watch, especially those interested in photography. Surya Kiran has announced a competition for the best picture taken during the flypast.

“We’re flying over Hyderabad!! Shutterbugs prepare… Online competition is on and the best tagged photo over the city gets a personalised hamper from the team,” the official handle of Suryakiran posted on social media. The flypast will begin at 1.09 pm at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal. The team will then make a figure-eight pattern and move towards Hakimpet and fly over the Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad University, Golconda Fort, National Police Academy, Falaknuma and Charminar. The programme is scheduled to end after flying past the Hussain Sagar Lake at 1.30 pm.

We’re flying over Hyderabad!! Shutterbugs prepare.. Online competition is on and the best tagged photo over the city wins a personalised hamper from the team. pic.twitter.com/AIsdpU9Pk6 — Suryakiran Aerobatic Team (@Suryakiran_IAF) April 1, 2022

In February 2019, tragedy struck the Surya Kiran team, when it was on a practice sortie a day ahead of the Aero India expo in Bengaluru. Two aircrafts collided with each other mid-air, and the pilots had to eject immediately. One pilot was killed during the accident. The incident occured as the Surya Kiran team was practicing a manoeuvre wherein one plane was flying over another while inverted. The aircrafts landed in the neighbouring ISRO Layout, reportedly causing minor damage to a house. However, no civilians were injured, officials had said at the time.

The Surya Kiran display, with its stunning manoeuvres and expert flying, were seen as the star performance at previous Aero India shows. Surya Kiran is reportedly the only aerobatic display team in Asia, and one of only nine worldwide. In 2021, the team celebrated 25 years since it was raised in 1996 in Karnataka’s Bidar.