Hyderabad school principal’s driver arrested for allegedly raping four-year-old

The child was allegedly sexually assaulted over the past three months by the driver Rajini Kumar, who would also often take care of the classroom and play cartoons for the kids, police said.

Trigger warning: Sexual assault

A school principal’s driver in Hyderabad has been arrested for raping a four-year-old kindergarten student at a private school in Banjara Hills. The child, a BSD DAV Public School student in Banjara Hills, had been allegedly sexually assaulted over the past two months, her parents said in their statement to the police. Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar told TNM that the accused, the school principal’s driver named Rajini Kumar, would also often take care of the classroom and play cartoons for the kindergarteners. The child was allegedly abused in the digital classroom itself, the SI said. The accused would handle the digital equipment in the classroom, and he allegedly raped the student in the classroom when no one was around, the SI added.

On Tuesday, October 18, the school witnessed protests led by several parents against the school authorities. Earlier in the day, the child's parents were seen physically assaulting the driver and verbally abusing the principal. Police received information about the commotion and reached the school, and a case was subsequently registered against Rajini Kumar based on a complaint from the child’s parents. Speaking to the media, the mother said that the child told her that the principal took her to the digital classroom alone. “I found her behaviour to be odd for two months. She complained of pain and cried a lot, and has been in a disturbed state of mind. Earlier she didn’t say anything clearly, but now she has opened up about it,” the mother said.

The Banjara Hills police have registered the case under Section 376AB (punishment for rape on woman under twelve years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) read with 5(m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The police have also added the school principal’s name to the First Information Report IR for negligence of duty. The driver has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, while the victim was sent for medical examination and handed over to her parents.