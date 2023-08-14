Hyderabad school principal booked for allegedly sexually harassing female students

The police have found that at least two students were being sexually harassed by the accused.

news Sexual Harassment

The principal of a private school has been accused of sexually harassing students. The accused has been identified as Gurram Shankar. A case has been under Mailardevpally police station limits in Budwel, Hyderabad on Sunday, August 13. The incident came to light after the parents of a 16-year-old female student approached the police.

Speaking to TNM, Mailardevpally police inspector P Madhu said that during their inquiry they found two instances of sexual harassment against female students. He said that they are investigating further to gather more evidence. Female police officials are in the process of questioning members of the staff and other students.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and Section 354 (Assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, in another case of sexual harassment, Harikrishna, an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) was suspended from the Telangana State Sports School in Hakimpet near Hyderabad on Sunday, following accusations of sexually harassing students.

Former MP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla asked state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud to take immediate action against the accused official and conduct a full-fledged investigation against the suspended officer.