Hyderabad school boys held for gangrape of teen, sharing videos of assault

The five minor boys, studying in classes 9 and 10, were apprehended based on a complaint from the girlâ€™s parents after the accused shared videos of the assault.

Trigger warning: Rape, sexual assault

Five minor boys have been apprehended by the Hayathnagar police near Hyderabad for the gangrape of their fellow student, a 17-year-old girl. The boys, who are studying in classes 9 and 10, are all friends with each other and also acquainted with the girl. The boys allegedly raped the girl on at least two separate occasions, and filmed the assault both times. After the videos were shared with their friends, the girl informed her parents about the assault, and a police complaint was lodged.

The five children in conflict with law (CCLs) allegedly sexually assaulted the girl for the first time in August, when she was alone at home, and one of the boys filmed the assault on a phone. Ten days later, two boys returned to her home, sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident again, say the police. When this video was shared with their friends through WhatsApp, the girl revealed the details of the alleged rape with her parents, who approached the Hayathnagar police and filed a complaint.

All five boys have been apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action. Police have appealed to the public to not circulate any videos of the minors pertaining to the case. Three cell phones have been seized in connection with the case.

The five boys have been booked under sections 449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death), 376DA (gangrape on woman under sixteen years of age) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 5 read with 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), 9(g) (gang sexual assault on a child), 10 (aggravated sexual assault) read with 11(threatens to use, in any form of media, a real or fabricated depiction through electronic, film or digital or any other mode, of any part of the body of the child or the involvement of the child in a sexual act; or entices a child for pornographic purposes or gives gratification therefore), 14 (punishment for using child for pornographic purposes), and 15 (punishment for storage of pornographic material involving child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and sections 67A and 67B of the Information Technology Act.

