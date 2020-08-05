Hyderabad’s Virinchi Hospital loses license to treat COVID-19 patients

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender had warned the hospitals found guilty of overcharging would be denied permission to treat COVID-19 cases.

news Coronavirus

The Telangana government has taken action against another Hyderabad hospital for overcharging COVID-19 patients beyond the cap fixed by the government. The permission given to Virinchi Hospital in Banjara Hills for treatment of COVID-19 cases has been withdrawn, the government said in a release issued on Monday.

“In spite of clear ceiling guidelines, it has been observed that M/s Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad has been charging exorbitant rates, improper and surplus billing and not adhering to the ceiling guidelines. Several complaints have been received against M/S Virinchi Hospitals, Banjara Hills. On enquiry, it was found that the complaints against M/s Virinchi Hospitals given by various sources were found to be correct,” the statement issued by the government said.

The statement added that the patients who have already been admitted to Virinchi Hospital shall be treated until the time of recovery and charged as per the government orders.

The government had earlier revoked the permission of Deccan Hospital in Hyderabad's Somajiguda after it was found guilty of overcharging the patients beyond the limit fixed by the government.

Expressing disappointment against private hospitals which have been exploiting the COVID-19 crisis and overcharging patients, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday warned them of revoking their permission from treating COVID-19 patients.

The Minister said that the committee, which was formed to initiate a probe about hospitals overcharging patients, found that two more hospitals were guilty and soon action would be taken against them too.

Addressing the media, Eatala Rajender said, “We have held deliberations with these hospitals which have been found violating our order. Our committee did a holistic study on the complaints received. We asked these hospitals to change their attitude but if they still violate our order, we will revoke their permission to treat COVID-19 patients. Already one hospital has been cancelled from treating COVID-19 cases. Soon after the committee’s investigation, one or two hospitals would face action.”

Terming this as a “blot on humanity,” the minister said that private hospitals are fleecing the patients in various forms like asking them to pay Rs 2 lakh as principal deposit, Rs 1 lakh per day for treatment etc. “Even after the patient dies, to give that body too, they are harassing patients to pay Rs 4-5 lakhs. This is a blot on humanity. This is the most atrocious incident in history,” Eatala said.

Further, in view of the monsoons, the minister also appealed to the people of Telangana to immediately get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19. The minister asked the people to not be callous and said that they have instructed the Primary Health Care centres against providing any treatment unless the patients get tested first.

Eatala explained that the chances of the patient surviving the disease would be better if they detect the presence of the virus at the early stage.

The minister also said that they have sufficient oxygen cylinders available, and asked patients not to panic.