Hyderabadâ€™s three-lane LB Nagar flyover to be opened soon: GHMC

The flyover is expected to ease the traffic congestion for vehicles coming from Vijayawada, Khammam and Nalgonda to Hyderabad.

news Traffic

The 760-metre-long right hand side flyover in Hyderabadâ€™s LB Nagar will soon be open to the public, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said. The Rs 32 crore flyover, under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), was completed a month ago but could not be inaugurated owing to the Model Code of Conduct during the recently-held MLC elections.

The flyover will be inaugurated by Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao. At present, the minister is in New Delhi, accompanying his sister and MLC K Kavitha, who is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The flyover will ease the traffic congestion for vehicles coming from Vijayawada, Khammam and Nalgonda to Hyderabad, according to GHMC officials. The unidirectional three-lane flyover also promises to provide a hassle-free commute for people traveling to Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram and other areas in LB Nagar. Further, it will increase travel speeds by up to 40 kmph. It was constructed as part of the GHMCâ€™s special initiative to overcome the increasing traffic congestion in the city.

In a press release, the GHMC said that out of the 47 works planned under the SRDP, 35 works have been completed so far. Thirty-two out of the 47 works were constructed using GHMC funds, it added.

According to officials the construction of three road projects â€” Golnaka to Amberpet, Uppal to CPRI and Aramghar to Shamshabad â€” are under progress "By the end of December 2023, the SRDP Phase-1 worth Rs 2,335.4 crore falling under GHMC's jurisdiction will be completed," GHMC said.