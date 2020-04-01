Hyderabad’s T-Hub announces innovation challenge for potential COVID-19 solutions

Atom Innovation

Hyderabad-based global start-up catalyst T-Hub on Monday announced the launch of COVID-19 Innovation Challenge. The programme is targeted at empowering students to conduct research to develop potential solutions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As part of this programme, innovative projects/ideas will be shortlisted for advanced mentoring and subject matter experts from T-Hub, Q City, Emerging Technologies Wing and CCMB will work with the students to help them transform their ideas into viable business propositions.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub said, “Through this program, we will encourage our student innovators who are leveraging disruptive technologies to find unique solutions to improve the management of the pandemic and contain further outbreaks. We hope that the new ideas that emerge will help us and our partners to step back and observe the changes and figure out ways of taking advantage of a horizon of innovative opportunities that are emerging."

The programme is open to student innovators across colleges in Telangana.

Students are encouraged to develop a potential solution, idea or an app for reporting, curing or tracing the COVID-19 pandemic, or anything else that can help curb its spread and prevent future outbreaks.

These students will get mentorship and guidance under subject matter experts from T-Hub, will be part of a curated mentorship program by T-Hub for student entrepreneurs, and gain exposure to the industrial experts from Q City, Grace Cancer Foundation, CCMB and other leading corporates partners.

The focus areas for the programme are easy detection of infected persons, low cost and easy to implement, efficient tracking of infected persons and their contact with other persons and regular monitoring of the spread of the virus and predict outcomes.

Applications are open till April 20.