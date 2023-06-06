Hyderabad’s Osmania University slips in NIRF’s 2023 rankings, blames vacancies

The state-run Osmania University (OU) found itself slipping 14 places in the National Institutional Ranking Framework’s (NIRF) 2023 report to 36 in the Universities category, while the central University of Hyderabad, in contrast, has been placed 10th among the top 100 varsities in India.

Osmania University claims this is a result of lack of recruitment over the past decade. Osmania, with a faculty strength of over 1,200, currently has only 385 permanent teaching staff and 500 plus contract teachers, said Vice Chancellor P Ravinder.

“Last time, we were 22nd in rank, so the fall naturally causes concern. But retirements, among other things, have also impacted the NIRF rankings. The state government is willing to recruit and fill up the vacant full-time positions. It has passed the Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, 2022 in the state Assembly. Unfortunately, the Governor did not take a decision, due to which there has been a delay in hiring permanent staff,” Ravinder told TNM.

The NIRF rankings, first released in 2015, provides a detailed list of universities and colleges in the country, ranking them on five parameters – outreach and inclusivity, perception, teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice and graduation outcome.

Aside from Osmania University and UoH, the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is the third varsity in the state to make it to the NIRF’s list of top 100 universities in India.