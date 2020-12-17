The Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad has become the first zoo in the country to receive ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Standards Certification from the ASCB (Accreditation Service for Certifying Bodies), United Kingdom (UK). The zoo says it has been following all the measures that are required for the certification.

According to the official note sent by the Zoo park, HYM International Certifications Private Limited, accredited by the ASCB, recently conducted assessment of ISO 9001:2015 certifications. Their team comprised T Sundar Ramaiah, retired district judge, C. Madhu Babu, auditor, Sivaiah Alapati, Managing Director, QCI conducted the assessment.

As per the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) curator, the team conducted the audit in a phased manner and expressed its satisfaction and happiness at the standards being followed in the zoo. The zoo park was assessed particularly in the fields of sanitisation, food processing, animal breeding, zoo hospital, animal care, hygiene maintenance and establishment.

The working of the various wings was also observed by the team and it appreciated the efficiency, teamwork and commitment of all the staff which has raised the standards of NZP, according to the official note from the NZP.

Transparency in all works, response to any emergency round the clock, and the standards being followed which fulfil the criteria for ISO certifications have inspired the team in conveying all the information and standards along with a strong recommendation for ISO certification for NZP.

The certificate was presented to Telangana Forest Minister A Indra Karan Reddy by Alapati. On this occasion, the minister appreciated the principal chief conservator of forests, director and all the zoo staff for their efforts which have resulted in the ISO certificate for quality management standards being awarded to NZP.

On the same day, the minister announced the birth of four white tiger cubs and a gaur, which is also known as the Indian Bison in October and November respectively.

Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad is spread across 380 acres and houses hundreds of species of animals, birds and reptiles.