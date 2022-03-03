Hyderabadâ€™s Khajaguda hill encroachment: FIR registered, official suspended

Activists and heritage enthusiasts in Hyderabad have been campaigning against the encroachment of Khajaguda rocks by realtors.

In response to the â€˜Save Khajaguda Rocksâ€™ campaign led by activists and heritage enthusiasts in Hyderabad against illegal encroachment of the rock formations in Khajaguda by realtors, the Telangana government has taken action by booking a case against the encroachers. Moreover, six security guards have been placed in the area to prevent further encroachment, and the responsible Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) has been suspended for dereliction of duties, Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Arvind Kumar announced on Thursday, March 3.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against four persons for encroaching and destroying in Survey No 452/1 and 454/1 of Puppalaguda village, Arvind Kumar tweeted. Earlier on February 27, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao had responded to an ongoing campaign against encroachment of the Khajaguda hill by Hyderabad-based â€˜Society to Save Rocksâ€™, an organisation working to preserve the granite formations in the deccan plateau, and had asked IAS officer Arvind Kumar to enquire into the issue.

Fifteen rock formations in Khajaguda were identified in 2009 as â€˜heritage precinctsâ€™ under Regulation 13 of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority Zoning Regulations, 1981. The status was revoked in 2017 when the Regulation was scrapped by the Telangana government. â€˜Society to Save Rocksâ€™ had moved the Telangana High Court challenging this decision, and the court had issued a show-cause notice to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA) against further demolition of rocks.

However, activists and rock climbers have alleged that realtors have continued to demolish the rocks, overlooked by GHMC and HUDA. In February, the rocks underwent a significant amount of destruction as encroachment works were carried out when activists couldnâ€™t visit the hill due to COVID-19. Those familiar with the region have alleged that at least 100 trees were cleared on the hill to create an illegal road on the hillock within just 20 days.