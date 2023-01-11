Hyderabadâ€™s historic Paigah Tombs to be restored with US govt funds of Rs 2 cr

Located about 4km away from Charminar, the lime and mortar tombs with inlaid marble carvings feature a mix of the Asaf Jahi and Rajput styles of architecture.

United States Charge d'Affaires, Ambassador Beth Jones on Tuesday, January 10, announced a $250,000 US government project to support the conservation and restoration of the historic Paigah Tombs in Hyderabad. Ambassador Jones visited the Paigah Tombs complex and announced the project to support the conservation and restoration of six tombs built in the 18th and 19th centuries. Supported by the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP), this is the fifth such conservation project funded by the US Consulate in Hyderabad. The Aga Khan Trust for Culture will implement the project.

Located about 4km away from the iconic Charminar in the Pisal Banda neighbourhood, the Paigah Tombs house the final resting place of members of the Paigah nobility. The Paigah families were among the most influential families of the aristocracy in the princely state of Hyderabad during the 18th century. They were loyal to the Nizams and were responsible for the security and defence of Hyderabad state. The Hyderabad district administrationâ€™s description of the tombs mentions that the word â€˜paigahâ€™, which has Farsi roots, translates to â€˜right-hand manâ€™ in English, and the title was reportedly conferred by the second Nizam on Abdul Fateh Khan Tegh Jung, who is said to be the founder of the Paigah nobility.

The Paigahs were known to be great patrons of art. The lime and mortar tombs with inlaid marble carvings are considered to be one of the major architectural treasures of Hyderabad, featuring a mix of both the Asaf Jahi and Rajput styles. The pillars, domes and trellises feature intricate carvings and beautiful mosaic tilework.

This may be my first visit to Hyderabad, but it is not the first time the US government has supported the conservation and restoration of significant historical sites here in the city," Ambassador Jones said. "We are proud to be part of the Government of Telangana's efforts to conserve these magnificent monuments and I'm grateful to the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for all of its efforts here and throughout India," she added.

After announcing the new project, Ambassador Jones received a tour of the Paigah Tombs from Ratish Nanda, Chief Executive Officer, Aga Khan Trust for Culture India. They were joined by US Consul General Jennifer Larson. The US Department of State created the AFCP in 2001 to demonstrate American values and respect for other cultures. Since its creation, the AFCP has provided financial support to more than 1,100 projects in 133 countries around the world.

