Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu gets police patrol boat, CCTV cameras installed

A watch tower was also set up at the shore of the lake and additional cameras were set up at the Durgam Cheruvu bridge as well.

news Policing

The Cyberabad police commissionerate in Hyderabad has placed several CCTV cameras and established a ‘lake police unit’ to monitor activities around the Durgam Cheruvu, situated in the city’s IT sector. The Cyberabad police said that they have placed 67 CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance of Durgam Cheruvu, in addition to establishing a lake police unit with 10 to 20 officers patrolling on a daily basis, as well as a patrol boat and battery-powered bikes, among other facilities. A watch tower was also set up at the shore of the lake.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy also visited the lake on Monday, April 2, and thanked corporations who helped with ramping up infrastructure at the lake in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. After taking a ride on the patrol boat and flagging off the battery-powered bikes, Mahender Reddy told the media that the police were committed to improving the safety and living standards of the people. “The patrol boat will help in preventing any untoward incidents like suicides. This effort would go a long way in ensuring that Hyderabad is a safe and secure city,” he said, adding that the cameras would also help in a variety of ways in accident cases as well.

#CyberabadPolice have placed 67 CCTV cameras for round-the-clock surveillance of Durgam Cheruvu, in addition to establishing a lake police unit with 10-20 officers patrolling on a daily basis, as well as a patrol boat and a battery-powered bike, among other facilities. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/TopmrvDWvY — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) May 2, 2022

Another ten cameras were also put up on the Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge. Billed as the world's longest span concrete deck extradosed cable-stayed bridge, it was thrown open for the public in September last year. Termed as an engineering marvel, the 233.85 metre long bridge was built at a cost of Rs 184 crore, by construction major L&T under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The project reduced the distance between Jubilee Hills and Madhapur and was constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic from Jubilee Hills towards MindSpace Junction and other parts of the IT sector.

With IANS inputs