Hyderabadâ€™s Bahadurpura, Shaikpet and Zahirabad in Sangareddy saw max rainfall in Telangana

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation received 105 complaints regarding rain-related incidents in the city.

news Rains

Hyderabad was caught off-guard with extremely heavy rains lashing the city on Wednesday evening. Life was completely thrown off-gear due to the sudden downpour. Several districts across Telangana witnessed heavy rains as well. A release from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that this was due to the active south-west monsoon.



Zahirabad mandal in Sangareddy district received the heaviest rainfall of 134.3 mm. The rainfall in Jukkal mandal in Kamareddy district and Tekmal mandal in Medak district was also extensive. Gandipet in Rangareddy and Hyderabadâ€™s Bahadurpura district followed with 110.3 mm of rainfall. Rajanna Sircilla, Medchal-Malkajgiri were also affected.



Heavy rains were witnessed in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits of Hyderabad, Bahadurpura, Shaikpet and Attapur. Failmnagar, Uppal, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Asif Nagar, and Medipally also received heavy rainfall.



The water was waist-deep on the Tolichowki and Shaikpet main road, practically stalling the traffic for several hours until the Hyderabad police drained the area by breaking the dividers and unclogging drains. Videos from across the city surfaced of two-wheelers floating in inundated areas. Several vehicles were submerged in the overflow in Tolichowki, Shaikpet and Attapur.



The IMD has also released an impact-based forecast for heavy rainfall, according to which several low-lying areas might be affected. It suggested the restriction of movement of people and advised the municipal corporations to take necessary action in this regard.



Hyderabad residents dialled 100, the GHMC call centre, and also used the My GHMC app to lodge complaints in rain-related incidents. According to data released by GHMC, until 10 pm on Wednesday, they received a total of 105 complaints on its various platforms. Of these, 56 calls were to complain about water logging, 4 were related to wall collapse-related incidents, 10 regarding fallen trees, and 6 regarding branches of trees that had fallen. 29 calls were received regarding potholes in the city.



READ: Orange warning issued for Telangana, low lying areas to get impacted