Hyderabad’s annual fish ‘prasadam’ camp to commence on June 9 after three years

The Bathini Goud family administers the fish ‘prasadam’ — a paste stuffed into a live murrel fish and stuff down people’s throats that has been criticised as medical quackery — to asthma patients every year.

The annual fish ‘prasadam’ camp in Hyderabad — an event where thousands of asthma patients and others with health complications gather to swallow a yellow paste with unknown composition stuffed into a live murrel fish — is set to commence on Friday, June 9 at the Nampally Exhibition Ground after a gap of three years. The camp is conducted by the Bathini Goud family who also prepare the paste and administer the fish ‘prasadam’, and has been severely criticised by rationalists for peddling an unscientific ‘solution’ to asthma. The event had been suspended for the past three years due to COVID restrictions.

The event has received state support from various governments over the years, despite objections from rationalists and healthcare professionals. This year too, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has assured support for the event. Fisheries Minister Srinivas Yadav told the media on Wednesday, June 7 that although organising the event costs the government crores of rupees, “Since it's a good programme concerning people’s health, we want to conduct it in a grand manner.” He said that people from across the country arrive to consume the ‘prasadam’ with faith. “When they are facing problems or health issues, they have faith that consuming the fish prasadam will improve their health.” The police department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will also be roped in to ensure the event is held without inconvenience to visitors, the minister said.

The Bathini Goud family claims to have been involved in the distribution of fish medicine since 1875. The recipe is believed to use a single type of murrel fish with a yellow paste stuffed into its mouth before inserting it into the patient’s throat. The family claims that the fish prasadam has medicinal benefits and can treat asthma, but this has been challenged by rationalists In addition, the family claims that the wriggling motion of the fish helps to clear phlegm and that three doses administered over a three-year period can permanently cure asthma. All these claims have been questioned and a court had previously ordered the family to only market their purported cure as ‘prasadam’ and not as ‘medicine’. Other conditions include washing of hands before giving the prasadam to patients to ensure hygiene, as the people administering the prasadam thrust their fingers into hundreds of peoples’ throats.

Despite continued criticism, the camp is highly popular and thousands of people queue up each time. The Hyderabad City Traffic police have announced diversions due to anticipated traffic in the vicinity of the Nampally Exhibition Ground during the camp. The diversions will be in place from June 8 at 6 pm to June 10 at midnight.