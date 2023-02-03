Hyderabad regional ring road work to begin after BRS govt deposits funds: Min Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in the Lok Sabha that the timelines of the northern part of the RRR will depend on the state government depositing its share of the land acquisition cost.

By TNM Staff

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that the timeline and commencement of work of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) project around Hyderabad will depend on the state government depositing its committed 50% share of the land acquisition cost. Responding to a question from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, February 2, Gadkari said that the timelines for taking up the northern part of the RRR project “shall depend upon the response of state government in depositing the committed 50% share of the land acquisition cost.”

According to the Telangana Socio Economic Outlook 2021, the 340-km RRR around Hyderabad and Secunderabad is a Rs 17,000 crore project. The RRR is about 30 to 50 km away from the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR) and will be taken up in two parts. The northern part of 158 kilometres will connect Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Yadadri, Pragnapur, Bhongir and Choutuppal, while the southern part of 182 km will pass through Choutuppal, Ibrahimpatnam, Kandukur, Amangal, Chevella, Shankarpally and Sangareddy. It will encircle Hyderabad with an average radial distance of 50-60 km.

BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao asked about the present status and timeline of the Hyderabad RRR project, and whether the cost of the land was borne by the Union government like similar projects in other states. The northern part of the project is included under Phase-I of the Bharatmala project of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry. Gadkari said the state government had expressed willingness to bear the cost of shifting of obstructing utilities and sharing 50% of the land acquisition cost.

For the northern part, Gadkari said that the alignment and land acquisition plan have been approved. The matter has been taken up with the state government “to come up with a firm proposal and proper mechanism to deposit 50% share of land acquisition cost so that 3D notification could be taken up,” Gadkari said. For the southern part, the work of preparing the detailed project report (DPR) has been taken up, the minister said. Earlier in April 2022, Gadkari had said on his visit to Hyderabad that work on the RRR would begin within three months.