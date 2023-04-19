Hyderabad records hottest day on April 18 less than 24 hours after heavy rain

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society showed that 15 out of 64 weather stations in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation recorded temperatures above 40°C.

Hyderabad recorded one of the hottest days of this summer on Tuesday, April 18, less than 24 hours after a spell of heavy rain and hailstorms. Parts of the city like Shaikpet and Jeedimetla touched 41.5° C and 40.8° C respectively at 4:30 pm on Tuesday while other parts of the city were warmer than usual as well. The hottest temperature Hyderabad has ever recorded was on March 22, 2015 when it recorded 47.6°C.

According to the Times of India, data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) showed that 15 out of 64 weather stations in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded temperatures above 40°C. Reports said that even though the temperatures were soaring in the city, it was not high enough for it to be classified as a heat wave. A heatwave can be declared only when the temperature exceeds the 45°C mark and the recorded temperature is at least 4.6°C more than the regular temperature at a particular place.

Meanwhile, the Times of India reported that Hyderabad is experiencing a rather moderate summer according to IMD (India Meteorological Department) reports from Telangana. This is because of the mixed weather the state has been experiencing over the past few weeks. Officials from the IMD told Times of India that no heatwaves are expected in the remainder of April. The city is also likely to experience more thunderstorms in April which is expected to bring down the temperature further.