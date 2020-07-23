Hyderabad records 842 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Telangana reported 1554 new cases and 9 deaths on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, there were 1,554 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana taking the total number of persons infected by the coronavirus to 49,259. There were also nine deaths reported on the same day, with this the death toll is 438. Telangana presently has 11,155 active patients in the state who are availing treatment for the disease.

According to the Director of Public Health, the COVID-19 mortality rate in the state stands at 0.88%.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has remained the hotspot with the surge of COVID-19 cases continuing. The GHMC limits accounted for 842 of the new cases. Rangareddy and Medchal district bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 132 and 96 cases, respectively. Another neighbouring district, Sangareddy recorded 24 cases.

While Nizamabad reported 28 new cases,Nalgonda saw an addition of 51 infections. Out of 33 districts in the state, 30 of them have reported new coronavirus cases.

The state conducted 15,882 tests, the highest in a single day since the pandemic. The cumulative number of tests rose to 3,08,959. With this, tests per million population of the state increased to 7,327. The cumulative sample positivity rate stands at 16%. A total of 39 laboratories in the state including 23 private laboratories are conducting the tests.

According to the daily media bulletin issued by the Health Department, 1,281 people recovered on Wednesday. With this 37,666 or 76.5% of the people tested so far have recovered.

The government states that they are providing a home isolation kit for those who are undergoing home quarantine. The kit includes some essential medicines, tablets, gloves, sanitisers, soaps, masks and others.

In its official communication, the government has said that patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with COVID-19 should go to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, where the state has made elaborate arrangements for treatment and management. Patients who are symptomatic but are yet to be confirmed for COVID-19 and require testing should go to District Hospital, King Koti, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital.