Hyderabad Rains: Osmania University declares two-day holiday, postpones exams

On Thursday, the state government declared a two-day holiday to all educational institutions

Owing to heavy rains across the state of Telangana, Osmania University (OU) postponed all exams scheduled for Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21. However, Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) has stated that the exams will be held as per schedule. On Thursday, the Controller of Examinations of OU, stated that, “As per the instructions from the Government of Telangana State, all the Examinations which are scheduled on 20-07-2023 & 21-07-2023 under the jurisdiction of Osmania University have been postponed due to incessant rains.” A rescheduled timetable will soon be updated on the university website.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy declared a 2-day holiday for schools in light of heavy rains on Thursday morning. "Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday."

Keeping in view of the heavy rainfall in the state and under the instructions of the Honourable CM, KCR garu, the Govt has decided to declare holidays for two days to all education institutions in the state. That is Thursday and Friday. — SabithaReddy (@SabithaindraTRS) July 20, 2023

However, several people responded to the minister's tweets complaining that the announcement came too late because the students had already braved the rain to get to their schools. Students of JNTUH University requested the Education Minister to postpone their ongoing exams as she declared holidays for all educational institutions, but the university announced that there would be no postponement of exams and that they would be conducted as scheduled.

JNTUH - No postponement in examinations scheduled on 20-07-2023. Examinations will be held as per the given schedule.#JNTUH #Telangana — JNTU (@jntuwing) July 20, 2023

On Thursday morning Hyderabad City witnessed a heavy downpour across causing a great deal of misery for commuters to get through the heavy water logged roads. Hyderabad traffic police urged the people to stay indoors and refrain from travelling as heavy rain is expected to continue in the city.