Several residents had to be evacuated overnight as incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, submerging roads, vehicles and flooding houses.

Several parts of Hyderabad received incessant and extremely heavy rainfall for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. In two separate incidents, nine people have died in rain-related events. Eight people from two families died on Tuesday night as a boulder came crashing down on their houses in Bandlaguda area, which is in the old city of Hyderabad. In a separate incident, a man identified as Phani Kumar, who was working as a private firm, was electrocuted to death in Mallapur area of Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, according to Telangana Today, a man, identified as Mallela Ravi, was washed away while trying to cross an overflowing weir of Rathoni tank at Penuballi in erstwhile Khammam district. He, along with his son, lost balance while crossing the stream to go to their fields. While his son Rajesh escaped by holding on to a tree, Ravi was washed away.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi reached the spot in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where the boundary fell on the houses, resulting in death of nine people.

Incessant rains, under the impact of a deep depression, inundated roads in busy areas like Himayat Nagar, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Lakdi Ka Pul, Mehdipatnam, Toli Chowki, Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills on Tuesday. Several residents had to be evacuated overnight, especially in Tolichowki, as incessant rains lashed Hyderabad, submerging roads, vehicles and flooding houses.

Khammam and adjoining Bhadradri Kothagudem district received heavy rainfall since Monday night. The government hospital in Madhira town of Khammam district was flooded with rainwater.

Knee-deep water was accumulated in the inpatient ward. Women with their newborn children were seen leaving the hospital.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council (GHMC) has been receiving a slew of emergency calls since Tuesday. From October 9 to 14 till 11 pm, there were about 2,007 complaints to GHMC in the Hyderabad surrounding areas. Most of the complaints are related to drainage overflow, water logging, fallen trees, tree falling. On Tuesday night, they received 663 complaints on various rain-related issues.

