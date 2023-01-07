Hyderabad, Rachakonda police on alert after series of chain snatching incidents

The six chain snatching incidents took place within a span of two hours on Saturday morning.

The Hyderabad police have issued an alert after six chain snatching incidents were reported at across Hyderabad and Rachakonda police station limits on Saturday, January 7. The incidents occurred within a span of two hours and were reported in Uppal, Nacharam, Osmania University, Chilkalguda near Ramalayam gundu and Ramgopalpet.

The first two incidents were reported in Uppal -- at 6.20 am, the first incident took place at Rajadhani locality in Uppal and at 6:40 am, the second incident unfolded at Kalyanpuri, also located in Uppal. Half an hour later, a third incident was reported in Nagendra Nagar in Nacharam at 7:10 am and then a fourth incident in Ravindar Nagar at 7:40 am, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Osmania University Police station. Another chain snatching occurred at 8 am near Ramalayam Gundu in the Chilkalguda Police Station limits. The sixth incident was reported at Ramgopalpet, near the Secuderabad railway station at 8.10 am.

Addressing the media, Rachakonda Commissioner DS Chaihan said, “I have visited all the scenes were the chain snatching incidents have been reported. The modus operandi seems to be of an inter-state gang. We have credible leads, Hyderabad police and the Cyberabad police are investigating the incidents together. Several police teams are working in tandem to find the accused.”

Police officials were immediately alerted and directed to conduct thorough checks at railway stations, especially at the platforms where trains heading towards North India. The police immediately began retrieving CCTV footages from the localities and tried to put together information that they collected from the various locations were the offences took place.

The police officials have confirmed that the victims were unharmed in the series of chain snatching incidents that unfolded. It is learnt that the suspects allegedly abandoned their bike in Secunderabad, which could have been a part of their escape strategy in order to board a train from the Secunderabad railway station. Investigation is presently underway.



(This is a developing story)