Hyderabad prison turns away man accused of theft as he had quarantine stamp

The 19-year-old has been lodged in a state-run quarantine facility to keep a watch on him and to ensure he completes his mandated quarantine period.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Tension prevailed at Hyderabad's Chanchalguda prison on Sunday after the jail authorities refused to accept a 19-year-old man who was accused of theft, after noticing a 'home quarantine' stamp on his hand.

The young man was reportedly arrested on Saturday after he was caught riding a stolen two-wheeler and confessed that he was involved in a few thefts over the last month. After being produced in front of a local magistrate, he was taken to Chanchalguda jail as per the due procedure, but authorities at the prison refused to take him in, fearing the potential spread of COVID-19 in the premises.

The accused was produced yet again in front of the magistrate and granted bail, following which the police shifted him to a state-run quarantine facility to keep a watch on him and ensure that he completes his mandated quarantine period.

According to reports, doctors at a government hospital gave him the quarantine stamp when he was taken for the procedural medical check-up, and found that he was showing mild symptoms of cold and fever.

The police said that the man was first caught when he was a minor and sent to a special home for juveniles in conflict with the law and also the National Academy of Construction (NAC), where plumbing and electrical work is taught as part of the reform process.

However, he escaped from the NAC in March this year, following which the police were on the lookout for him. Investigation officials said that he had committed several offences since his escape, following which he was nabbed by the Hyderabad Commissionerâ€™s Task Force (East Zone) team.

Authorities at Chanchalguda prison said that they would accept him as a remand prisoner once his quarantine period was over.

A coronavirus patient died and at least 61 people tested positive for the virus in Telangana on Monday, taking the number of cases in the state to 592. The virus has so far claimed 17 lives in the state. Of the total 592 cases in the state, 103 have been cured, while 472 are undergoing treatment.

Read: How a team of bureaucrats is leading Telangana's COVID-19 crisis management team