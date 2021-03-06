Hyderabad police's restrictions at Falaknuma bridge choke traffic

Alternative routes suggested due to traffic restrictions at Falaknuma are not adequate to handle traffic, say locals.

Alternative routes suggested by the Hyderabad Police owing to the construction of a Road over Bridge (RoB) at Old City is not adequate to handle traffic, say locals. Several residents from the Old City took to social media to register their frustration over the lack of traffic police to manage the routes.

From March 1, the Hyderabad Police imposed traffic restrictions at Falaknuma, as a new RoB was being built parallel to the existing RoB on Secundrabad-Falaknuma broad gauge line. The traffic restrictions are to last for six months until the project gets completed.

The traffic coming from MBNR X-road towards Enginebowli has been diverted via Old Chandrayangutta, Suahana Function Hall, KM Lukcy Star Hotel, Kandikalgate flyover, Ramaswamygunj, Lal Darwaza Temple, Venkat Rao Memorial School, Nagulchinta X-road, Shah Ghouse restaurant, Aliabad, Shamsheergunj and Enginebowli. The police have also placed restrictions for traffic from Enginebowli junction towards MBNR X-road.

@GadwalvijayaTRS @CommissionrGHMC @KTRoffice @KTRTRS as the traffic is diversion because of construction of Falaknuma bridge heavy traffic at #chatrinaka old police station. Illigal occupats at shops by public. Please take action. Thank you pic.twitter.com/xw8JWjyFQV — Narsingh Thakur (@tnbsingh1) March 2, 2021

Heavy traffic,huge hurdles,inconvenience due to shutdown of @EE_Falaknuma bridge. Repair work is highly appreciated,but without repairing the alternate routes is strongly condemnable. The condition of roads are disguising. — Mohammed Nayeem (@Mohd_nayeem01) March 3, 2021

chitrinaka-kandigal gate the route is damage including the potholes and the route strictly needs to be constructed and (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tjcnjTvewC — Muhammed Owais Ahmed (@MuhammedOwaisA4) March 2, 2021

“Daily commuters and getting stuck in traffic for hours. People who are going to the airport are majorly affected,” says Amjed Ullah Khan spokesperson for MBT, who has been trying to get authorities to deploy additional traffic police personnel to manage traffic. “No one is against the project. All we are asking for is better traffic management. There are street lamps, fallen trees, potholes and construction debris on several of the alternative routes that have been suggested. These roads are not built to handle the volume of traffic from national highways,” he adds. Khan pins the problem on the lack of coordination between the municipality, traffic police and local governing bodies.

The Faluknuma Traffic Police Inspector V Narasimha Reddy meanwhile, said that no traffic jams were reported in areas under his jurisdiction. “There is no traffic problem. We have coordinated with GHMC and they have removed the debris,” the officer said.