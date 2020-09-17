Hyderabad police transfer case against Sudarshan News to UP

The Hyderabad police had filed a case against Sudarshan News CMD Suresh Chavhanke for spreading fake news and promoting enmity.

news Law&Order

The Cyber Crimes police in Hyderabad, which had filed a case against Sudarshan News and its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Suresh Chavhanke for its controversial episode called ‘UPSC Jihad’, has transferred the case to Uttar Pradesh, claiming that the case comes under their purview. Sudarshan News channel is located in Noida, UP. The episode, which is part of the Bindas Bol show hosted by Suresh Chavhanke, claimed that Muslim candidates ‘infiltrated’ India’s civil services.

Hyderabad-based activist SQ Masood had filed a complaint against Suresh Chavhanke with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner on August 27, stating that the programme was inflammatory and communal in nature. “The content [promo] is not only blatantly false, inflammatory, incendiary and downright communal in nature, but also has the potential to cause a communal conflagration,” Masood wrote in his complaint.

The complaint was subsequently transferred to the Cyber Crimes division of the Hyderabad police. After investigation, just a couple of days ago, the Cyber Crimes police filed a case under sections 505 (1)(b) (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public) and 505 (2) (statements promoting enmity) on the Indian Penal Code.

However, the case was transferred to the Uttar Pradesh police. “The case came under their purview, so we transferred the case to UP,” Joint Commissioner of Cyber Crimes Avinash Mohanty told TNM.

Besides filing a case with the police, Masood had also filed a complaint with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the National Broadcasting Standards Authority Regulations (NBSA). NBSA, in its response on September 7, said that Sudarshan News is not its member and hence cannot take any action against it.

Following the blatantly communal promo and the subsequent outrage, the Delhi High Court had issued a stay on the telecast and sought the response of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The episode ‘UPSC Jihad’, which alleged conspiracy in many Muslim candidates clearing the Union Public Service Commission, was scheduled to air on August 28.

Later, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting gave its assent to telecast the show, claiming that they cannot pre-censor a show before it gets telecasted.

However, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, restrained Sudarshan News from telecasting further episodes of ‘UPSC Jihad’, stating that the programme was “insidious” and “rabid”. The SC ordered the channel to defer the broadcast of the remaining episodes of the programme till further orders.