Hyderabad police nab man who stole jewellery worth Rs 7 cr

The 33-year-old accused worked as a driver at a diamond jewellery shop in Hyderabadâ€™s Gachibowli area.

news Hyderabad News

Thirty-three-year-old Velisetti Srinivas felt he was only one step away from his dream of living a luxurious life, when he drove away with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 7 crore stolen from a jewellery store on February 17. Srinivas knew he could make big money by selling the stolen objects. However, his plan was foiled when he was nabbed by the Hyderabad police before he could even sell the stolen jewellery. On February 25, the Hyderabad police nabbed him from Madhura Nagar while he was enroute to meet a prospective buyer.



The SR Nagar police had received a complaint on February 17 from a sales executive of Radhika Diamonds, located in Gachibowli, that Srinivas had driven away with jewellery worth Rs 7 crore when the sales executive stepped out of the car to deliver a pair of diamond earrings to a customer. Following the complaint, the SR Nagar police swung into action. They formed six special teams and went through footage from 150 CCTV cameras from various locations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad police station limits. Using technical clues, they tried to trace Srinivas.



Over the past week, the police have been closely monitoring Srinivasâ€™s movements, awaiting the right time to nab him. He was initially traced to Warangalâ€™s Narsampet, before he moved to West Godavari districtâ€™s Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh. After maintaining a low profile for a few days, he returned to Hyderabad hoping to sell the jewellery to a prospective buyer. He was nabbed by the SR Nagar police on Saturday morning. He has confessed to the crime, police said. Srinivas was produced before court and sent to judicial remand, and all the stolen jewellery was recovered from him.