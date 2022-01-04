Hyderabad police deny permission for BJP National President JP Nadda's rally

The Telangana BJP has called for a candlelight rally in Secunderabad to protest the arrest of state party chief Bandi Sanjay.

The city police on Tuesday, January 4 denied permission for a proposed rally by the Telangana BJP to protest against the arrest of its Telangana party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in which the party's national president JP Nadda is expected to take part. Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said permission was denied keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings and rallies. Since Government Order (GO) MS 1 is in force, permission for any rallies cannot be given, CV Anand told PTI.

According to party sources, the BJP called for a candlelight rally in Secunderabad on January 4 following the arrest of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and JP Nadda, who will arrive here this evening will be participating in it. Bandi Sanjay, whose planned protest was foiled on the night of January 2 for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines, was arrested in Karimnagar on various charges including violation of provisions of the Disaster Management Act and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bandi Sanjay, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was arrested when he planned to undertake a 'jagarana deeksha' protest, a night vigil, in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against a state Government Order (GO 317) on introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs. The order hurt the interests of the teachers and others vis-a-vis their transfers, Bandi Sanjay alleged.

Police had refused permission for the Karimnagar MP's protest citing the orders in force banning meetings, rallies and other public gatherings. Bandi Sanjay managed to enter into his office along with his supporters, and locked it from inside to stop police from entering the premises. The police personnel broke into the office, and used force to arrest Bandi Sanjay and scores of others amid high tension and drama.

The Karimnagar district court remanded Bandi Sanjay to 14 days of judicial custody. Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and senior party leaders visited Bandi Sanjay in the prison.