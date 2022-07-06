Hyderabad police book rebel YSRCP MP, CRPF personnel for allegedly assaulting cop

The intelligence constable alleged that he was taken to MP Raghu Ramakrishna Rajuâ€™s residence and beaten up, while he was on duty in front of the ISB Hyderabad during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

news Controversy

A constable of Andhra Pradesh Intelligence Wing was allegedly abducted and assaulted in Hyderabad by the security personnel of rebel YSRCP MP from Andhra Pradesh K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju following which a case was booked, police said on Tuesday, July 5. Based on the complaint of the constable, an FIR was registered at Gachibowli police station in the city against the security personnel (including two of his Central Reserve Police Force security detail) of Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, rebel YSRCP MP of Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh, the MP himself, and his son under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said. The Lok Sabha member could not be reached for a comment on the incident.

The constable said he was posted on duty in front of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city. In the complaint, the constable alleged that on Sunday, July 3, he was kidnapped in a car and taken to the MP's residence where he was confined and beaten up by the security personnel of Raju, a police official said. The constable further accused the MP and his son of abusing him and instigating others to beat him up, police said.

According to IANS, a case was registered at Gachibowli police station against the MP, his son Bharat, his personal assistant and two CRPF personnel for kidnap, assault, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation. Police have booked MP and four others under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 365 (kidnap), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duties), 384 (extortion), 342 (wrongful confinement), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation). The MP's personal assistant, CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector K Ganga Ram and constable Nanaware Sandip Sadhu were also named in the FIR. After Cyberabad police registered a case, CRPF's 221 Battalion Commandant Mahesh Kumar suspended both the CRPF personnel and directed them to report to the battalion headquarters at Greater Noida.

Constable Farooq Basha alleged that he was attacked when he was discharging his official duties. He alleged that he was illegally confined in the MP's house for three hours. The constable, who was on spotter duty, told police that five persons including Raju attacked him. He said they forcibly carried him in their car though he told them that he is an intelligence constable. The complainant alleged that his identity card and purse were snatched and the MP and others abused him and attacked him with sticks.

Meanwhile, the MP's personal assistant has also filed a counter complaint and it is being verified, the official said. In the complaint, it was stated that one unknown person was found suspiciously moving and following the MP and he (unknown person) was conducting a recce near his house and moving on a two-wheeler without a registration number, police said. On suspicion, the man was caught, but he did not reveal his identity, though he mentioned that he is a constable but did not produce any ID card when asked to do so, the complainant said, adding some people are trying to eliminate him (the MP) through such unknown persons. A probe is underway.

The incident occurred hours after Raju dropped his plans to visit Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh to attend the launch of the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, July 4. The Lok Sabha member from Narsapuram complained to Prime Minister Modi over not being invited to the programme. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju had reportedly written a letter to Modi saying the officials have not included his name in the list of invitees though he is the local MP. He blamed the YSRCP government for not including his name in the list.

With PTI and IANS inputs