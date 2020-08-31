Hyderabad police book Bibi Ka Alam organisers for lockdown violation

The Hyderabad police had granted permission and provided security to the annual procession based on assurances by the organisers to follow physical distancing norms.

A day after the Bibi Ka Alam procession as part of observing Moharram, the Hyderabad police booked the organisers for violating lockdown guidelines. Sunday saw hundreds taking to the streets as part of the religious procession amid pandemic-related guidelines that barred religious and social gatherings.

The cases were registered based on complaints raised by police officers on crowd control duty who observed several violations. The Hyderabad police had granted permission and provided security to the annual procession.

Cases were registered at the Mirchowk, Chaderghat, Rein Bazaar, Dabeerpura and Charminar police stations that form the route of the procession. Police have booked the organisers part of the Ashoorkhana committees that oversee the procession, under sections of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and other sections, reported Telangana Today.

A three-bench Supreme Court bench had earlier declined to grant permission for Muharram processions across India. The Hyderabad High Court had also declined permission but had left the decision to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner. A meeting was also held with the Ashoorkhana committees. The committee had replaced the elephant that led the procession annually with a truck and had also agreed to follow the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines on physical distancing.

HYDERABAD POLICE REGISTERED CASES FOR VIOLATION OF LOCKDOWN GUIDELINES DURING BIBI KA ALAM PROCESSION : Six cases were registered by the #HyderabadCityPolice for violations of lockdown guidelines during the #BibikaAlam procession on Sunday afternoon. #HyderabadBiBiKaAlam(1/2) pic.twitter.com/J4NMCznhRZ â€” Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) August 31, 2020

Though the elephant was replaced with a truck, Sunday saw a large gathering of devotees taking to the streets to accompany the procession. The procession moved through Dabeerpura, Yakutpura Road, Alijah Kotla, Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Mir Alam Mandi, Darulshifa and ended at Chaderghat.

In the meantime, the Khairatabad Utsav committee announced that the annual Ganesh Shobha Yatra (Ganesh immersion) will be held on September 1. On Sunday, the Utsav committee president S Sudershan clarified that the procession will begin at 3 pm and end by 5 pm at Hussain Sagar lake.

The Hyderabad police had earlier denied permission for the procession, but the committee expressed its intention to hire private security for crowd management.

Religious and social gatherings are not permitted under the Unlock 3 guidelines of the MHA. However, Unlock 4 guidelines allow social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons. These rules will come into effect only from September 21. The mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser are compulsory.