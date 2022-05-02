Hyderabad police announce traffic diversions for Eid prayers on May 3: Details

The diversions will be in place from 7 am to 10 am near Masab Tank, and 8 am to 11.30 am near Mir Alam Tank.

news Traffic

The Hyderabad police have announced traffic diversions around Masab Tank and nearby areas in connection with the Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank on the morning of May 3, Tuesday. The diversions will be in place from 8 am to 11.30 am on the day of the festival.

For the prayers at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, the namazees will offer prayers up to under the Masab Tank Junction flyover. Because of this, no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masab Tank flyover. Traffic coming from Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover and the following traffic diversions will be imposed till the completion of prayers, from 7 am to 10 am.

> General traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted through Masab Tank flyover via Ayodhya Junction (left turn), Khairatabad, RTA Office, Khairatabad (left turn), Taj Krishna Hotel and so on

> Vehicular traffic from Lakdikapul towards Masab Tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodhya Junction towards Nirankari, Khairatabad, VV Statue, Khairatabad RTA Office (left turn), Taj Krishna Hotel

>Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank flyover towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills till the completion of prayers

> Vehicular traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No. 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel - right turn - RTA Khairatabad

> Vehicular traffic coming from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Errum Manzil Colony, RTA Khairatabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam

For the Mir Alam Tank Eidgah prayers, the following diversions will be in place from 8 am to 11.30 am.

> Vehicular traffic of devotees coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, and Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah will be allowed through Bahadurpura crossroads. General vehicular traffic will be diverted at Bahadurpura crossroads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul etc.

> Vehicular traffic of those coming from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts for prayer towards the Eidgah will be allowed through Dannama Huts crossroads. General vehicular traffic will be diverted at Danamma Huts crossroads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc.

> Vehicular traffic of devotees coming from Kalapather towards the Eidgah will be allowed through Kalapather Law and Order police station. General vehicular traffic will be diverted at Kalapather Law and Order police station towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

> Heavy vehicles including TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) buses coming from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

> Heavy vehicles including TSRTC Buses coming from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Mailardevpally towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad, or Rajendra Nagar or Mailardevpally till the congregation disperses.