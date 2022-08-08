Hyderabad police announce traffic diversions for Bibi-Ka-Alam procession

The historic procession, in which hundreds of Shia Muslims participate on the occasion of Muharram, will take place from Dabeerpura to Chaderghat on August 9.

news Transport

The Hyderabad police have announced several traffic restrictions in the city, in light of the annual Bibi-Ka-Alam procession on Tuesday, August 9, for Muharram. The historic procession will take place from Dabeerpura to Masjid-E-Ilahi in Hyderabadâ€™s Chaderghat. The restrictions will be in place from noon till 10 pm on Tuesday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police announced. During this time, vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Bibi-Ka-Alawa at Sunargalli â€˜Tâ€™ junction, and will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura side.

Traffic will not be permitted towards Shaik Faiz Kaman, and will be diverted either towards Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda. Further, traffic from Etebar Chowk will be diverted towards Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli, as it will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar. As the procession moves along and reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Purani Haveli towards either Chatta Bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary, the traffic police said. Further, traffic coming from Volta Hotel, Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk, and will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads towards either Paris CafÃ© or Talab Katta side.

As the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, traffic coming from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti-ka-sher. When the procession reaches Kotla Alijah, traffic coming from Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards either Paris CafÃ© or Bibi Bazar.

When the procession reaches Charminar, traffic from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House, and it will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura, while traffic will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Kotla Alijah or Purani Haveli. At this time, traffic coming from Nayapul will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted at Madina X Road towards City College.

When the procession reaches Miralam Mandi, traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli. Instead, it will be diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapul, Shivaji Bridge and Noorkhan bazaar sides.

Once the procession reaches Alawa Sartouq, traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar, and will instead be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Kothi via Chaderghat bridge. Further, traffic coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung or Shivaji Bridge, and will be diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge on Gowliguda side.

When the procession reaches Alwal Sartour, traffic will not be allowed toward SJ Rotary. It will be diverted at Nayapul towards Madina.

Apart from these, the traffic police have said that APSRTC/TSRTC buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit between 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday, and that they are not allowed on the Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road until the procession ends.

Bibi-Ka-Alam is an annual procession taken out by Shia Muslims during Muharram, where thousands mourn the death of Imam Hussain and his followers, an important figure in Islam.