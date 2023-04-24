Hyderabad police announce special drive against illegal use of sirens

Police Commissioner CV Anand took to social media to ask citizens to report vehicles using illegal sirens with proof.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand has announced a special drive against the use of unauthorised sirens in Hyderabad. The Commissioner took to Twitter on Monday, April 24, asking citizens to report vehicles using illegal sirens with proof so that they can take action.

He was responding to a Twitter user, who posted about the menace of illegal use of sirens by private vehicles. Anand said, “Yes, we agree with you that this illegal use of sirens by all and sundry is creating a lot of traffic issues and disturbing the maintenance of traffic flow. From today, I have asked the Hyderabad traffic police to conduct a special drive against this menace and detain and seize all vehicles using unauthorised sirens. Moreover, they have been directed to check ambulances which are reported to be illegally using sirens even when they do not have patients or are carrying fake patients. I request all the public to keep reporting with proof of such vehicles using illegal sirens (sic).”

Earlier, a journalist, Krishnamurthy took to Twitter to post photographs and videos of a private vehicle using a siren. “This is becoming a menace in #Hyderabad. Illegal use of Siren by AP 16 EF 4060 on Apr 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM from Tolichowki to Rethibowli just to clear traffic on his way. When blocked, he asked how can I stop #Telangana HM @Mamooalibrs's wife (AP registration)@hydcitypolice (sic),” read the tweet.

According to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, only certain vehicles are permitted to use sirens, including ambulances and fire-fighting vehicles. Following a Supreme Court ruling in 2013, the Union government has restricted the use of beacons and sirens to those providing emergency services and police vehicles used for maintaining law and order or being used as escorts. The court had struck it down saying politicians and bureaucrats used it to flaunt a symbol of higher status and it was indicative of "Raj mentality."