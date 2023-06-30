Hyderabad ordered 72 lakh biryanis in the past 6 months: Swiggy

Swiggyâ€™s analysis revealed that 72 lakh biryanis were ordered on the app in the past six months alone and dum biryani topped the list.

Hyderabad has once again proven that its affinity for biryani is not going away anytime soon. Food aggregator platform Swiggy has revealed that Hyderabad residents have ordered a whooping 72 lakh biryanis over the past six months. This means that every one in five biryani orders placed on Swiggy were from Hyderabad, during the said period. In commemoration of World Biryani Day which is celebrated on June 26, Swiggy aggregated the aforementioned data by analysing orders placed on their platform from Jan 23 to June 15, 2023.

Other interesting tidbits that Swiggyâ€™s analysis revealed were that dum biryani dominated the orders with over 9 lakh orders in the past six months and that there has been a 8.39% growth in biryani orders as compared to last year. Next only dum biryani, biryani rice (7.9 lakh) dominated Hyderabadiâ€™s orders followed by mini biryani (5.2 lakh).

In a city that is known for its biryani, it comes as no surprise that the city has more than 15,000 restaurants serving the dish. Swiggyâ€™s report noted that Kukatpally, Madhapur, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Kothapet and Dilsukhnagar have the highest concentration of biryani serving restaurants. Meanwhile, Kukatpally had the highest volume of biryani orders followed by Madhapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli and Kondapur.