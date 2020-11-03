Hyderabad native stabbed to death in US, family appeals authorities for visa

37-year-old Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin was murdered by unknown persons.

news Crime

37-year-old Mohammed Arif Mohiuddin, a native of Chanchalguda, Hyderabad, residing in Georgia, USA, was stabbed to death by some known persons on Saturday. It is being alleged that a business rivalry is the motive behind the murder.

The deceased was running a grocery store in Georgia along with his partner, and recently they had developed some differences.

Arif has been in the USA for the past ten years. He recently visited Hyderabad 10 months ago.

Mehnaz Fathima, wife of the deceased said, "He had called me on Saturday at 9 pm. He said that he will give back half an hour later, but he did not. I called him repeatedly until 11.30 pm. However, as he did not answer the calls, I called my sister-in-law. She in turn reached out to his friends in the locality. They enquired with the police and got to know that he was murdered."

The victim's wife and his father-in-law Khaja Moizuddin have requested the Indian embassy and Minister for External Affairs to intervene and arrange for an emergency visa, to perform the final rites of Arif.

An emotional Mehnaz, appealing to the authorities said, "Please help me. I want to go there."

The incident was brought to light by Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah. Amjed reached out to the family and has appealed to Subramanyam Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs, Govt of India, along with the Indian Embassy in USA and Minister K T Rama Rao to immediately extend help to the family by providing a visa immediately.

Khaja Moizuddin said that they have no relatives in Georgia to help them out, for which Amjed made an appeal to the Hyderabad natives residing in Georgia to reach out to the family and provide necessary help.

Moizuddin also said that they have already applied for the visa but did not receive a proper response.