Hyderabad: Minor girl allegedly raped by three men in Hyderabad, accused at large

The accused allegedly barged into the girl’s residence and assaulted her.

news CRIME

In a horrific incident that took place on Monday, August 21, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men at her house in Nandanavanam Colony which comes under Meerpet Police Station in Hyderabad. According to reports, the accused barged into the victim’s house and assaulted her. A police complaint was lodged by the victim at Meerpet Police station. The police registered rape case against three accused, following a complaint.

According to the police, the accused are currently absconding and special teams have been constituted to apprehend them.

Speaking to the media, B Sai Sri, Deputy Superintendent of Police of LB Nagar said, “Our teams are out to trace the accused. Our priority is the victim's safety. The medical examination has been done and counseling has been given. Her health is stable.” The DSP added that one of the accused is an acquaintance to the victim, as they live in the same apartment block.

According to reports, the girl and her brother had moved to the colony recently, and were staying with a relative.

Meanwhile, the leaders of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party staged a protest in Meerpet demanding immediate arrest of the accused. They demanded the High Court to take cognizance of the crime. Several police personnel were deployed to prevent the situation from escalating. The protesting leaders were later detained by the police.