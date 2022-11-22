Hyderabad minor crashes car into two woman journos, one killed, the other injured

The two women were crossing the road to head to work in the early hours of Saturday, November 19.

news Accident

A speeding car rammed into two women journalists in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar killing one and injuring the other. A minor was found to be behind the wheel when the accident took place in the early hours of November 19. The car crash was caught on CCTV camera. The two journalists were on their way to work when the accident occurred.

Speaking to TNM, the Hayathnagar Circle Inspector said, “The two women journalists were crossing the road around 5.15 am on November 19 when the car rammed into them. The journalists were heading to work for their 6 am shift. One woman died on the spot while the other was shifted to hospital.”

Both the women worked at Etv Bharat and were on their way to their office when the accident took place. Nivedita Sooraj (26) died immediately while her friend was shifted to hospital. The body of Nivedita was sent for post mortem and later handed over to her family. The body was taken to Kerala for the final rites on the same day. Nivedita reportedly hailed from Irinjalakuda in Kerala’s Thrissur district.

“The journalist who was injured is recovering and is now out of danger. A case was registered under 304 part 2 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The driver of the car was identified and found to be a minor. The minor and the owner of the car have been arrested,” the police said.

According to the police, the minor borrowed the car from the owner of the car to drop his relatives to a bus stand. Speaking to TNM, a former colleague of Nivedita remembered her as a “smart journalist who worked on the Malayalam desk at Etv Bharath.” The colleague also mentioned that Nivedita had been working with the news portal for the last year and a half.

#Horrific: One journalist was died on the spot, while another admitted to pvt hospital with grave injuries, after a #Speeding car hits the 2 female #journalists at Hayathnagar in #Hyderabad on Nov 19. Two persons were arrested, said CI @HayathnagarPS #RoadAccident #CarAccident pic.twitter.com/CwbbWrk1oq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 22, 2022

