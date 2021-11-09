Hyderabad metro timings revised, first train at 6 am from November 10

The last trains will leave at 10.15 pm and reach their destinations at around 11.15 pm.

Hyderabad Metro Rail will begin its services from 6 am on Wednesday, November 10, starting its operations an hour earlier than before. The decision was taken in response to passenger requests, a Hyderabad Metro Rail release said. The first set of trains will now leave at 6 am from their respective starting stations. The rest of the timings remain unchanged. The last trains will leave at 10.15 pm and reach their destinations at around 11.15 pm.

Hyderabad Metro Rail timings were last rescheduled in the first week of September, and the metro was operating from 7 am (first train) to 10.15 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations at 11.15 pm. Prior to that, the last trains would start from respective stations at 9 pm and reach the respective destination stations by about 10 pm.

Hyderabad Metro Rail services had been curtailed since May, due to the lockdown during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. After the lockdown was completely lifted, the metro rail had been running from 7 am to 5 pm since June 21. The timings were subsequently extended till 10 pm.

In view of the heavy losses suffered due to decreased traffic during the pandemic, the government of Telangana recently constituted a committee to recommend measures to help the Hyderabad Metro Rail. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Telangana government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Finance Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan are members of the committee, which was constituted by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after a team of officials from L&T called on him, seeking government's support to overcome the losses.

L&T has made repeated requests to the government to support them as the Hyderabad Metro Project had incurred heavy losses due to the pandemic.

(With IANS inputs)