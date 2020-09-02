Hyderabad Metro to resume services from September 7

The state government issued 'Unlock 4' guidelines on Tuesday, permitting the Metro Rail to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.

Hyderabad Metro Rail will resume its operations from September 7 with the Telangana government on Tuesday granting permission to resume operations. The state government issued 'Unlock 4' guidelines on Tuesday, permitting the Metro Rail to operate from September 7 in a graded manner. A Government Order (GO) was also issued which mirrors the Unlock-4 guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs two days ago.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) had suspended commercial operations from March 22.

Speaking to the media, NVS Reddy, managing director, HMRL said the managing directors of all Indian metros had a video conference on Tuesday to recommend the protocols for necessary precautions and safety measures. “The protocols will be decided in a day or two by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with the approval of the Home ministry.”

HMRL, India’s second-largest metro rail network, was operating 55 trains every day, carrying about 4.5 lakh passengers before services were suspended with the imposition of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the GO, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks and theatres will remain closed across the state.

The orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar permitted calling maximum of 50% teaching and non-teaching staff to schools for online classes related work, from September 21.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions with a ceiling of 100 persons and following health protocol, will be permitted from September 21.

Marriage related gatherings will be permitted with a maximum of 50 participants. Last rites with a maximum of 20 people will continue to be allowed up to September 20 and from September 21, a maximum of 100 people will be permitted.

Open-air theatres will be permitted from September 21. Bars and clubs shall remain closed and separate orders will be issued for their opening, reads the GO.