Hyderabad Metro Rail: Telangana CM KCR assures help to L&T to overcome losses

The Hyderabad Metro Rail reportedly incurred a loss of Rs 300 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing lockdowns.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday, June 25, responded positively to a request by L&T to help overcome its losses in running the Hyderabad Metro Rail. At a meeting with the Chief Minister, the L&T representatives said that they were incurring the losses due to COVID-19 pandemic, and requested the government for help.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister KCR instructed the officials concerned to examine how the government can extend support to the L&T as per the rules. He instructed the officials in the CMO to review the matter and submit a report to him. Stating that the Hyderabad Metro Rail offered a safe and protective transportation system during the pandemic, the CM has assured the L&T that the state government would extend all support to it to take measures to run the Metro Rail more efficiently. L&T CEO and MD S N Subramaniam and other representatives met the Chief Minister. The meeting was also attended by several government officials and Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) MD NVS Reddy.

The 73-km elevated metro is the biggest metro project in the world in public private partnership (PPP) model, built at a total cost of Rs 20,000 crore. L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ld (L&TMRHL), the private partner in the project, incurred huge losses due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

It was estimated to have suffered Rs 300 crore in losses during the five and a half months last year when it could not operate metro services. The Metro Rail operator was also hit during the state-wide lockdown in May-June this year.

Hyderabad Metro Rail was operating 55 trains carrying about 4.5 lakh passengers every day before operations were suspended on March 22 last year. After 169 days, the services resumed on September 7, 2020, but the new mandatory safety guidelines led to a big drop in the number of passengers travelling.

In February last year, with the launch of the 11-km stretch from JBS to MGBS, the Hyderabad Metro Rail became the second largest metro rail network in the country after Delhi.