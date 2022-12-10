Hyderabad Metro promises more coaches after commuters complain of overcrowding

While the Hyderabad metro rail recorded around 3 lakh passengers daily in June this year, the numbers have significantly gone up since then.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has assured citizens that they are in the process of increasing coaches to cater to the increasing footfall in the Hyderabad Metro. In response to a tweet demanding additional coaches to deal with peak hour rush, NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), revealed the same. “I have asked the Concessionaire L&TMRHL management to somehow raise funds & procure additional coaches to cater to the increasing number of Metro commuters,” the tweet read.

Metro Rail users have been taking to social media to demand better frequency and more number of coaches to cater to the increasing demand in the Hyderabad Metro. Citizens have been consistently using social media to express their concerns through tweets and videos.

At a recent event held to commemorate five years of operation of HMRL along with project concessionaire L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (L&TMRHL), KVB Reddy, MD of L&TMRHL said a total of 31 crore passengers have cumulatively travelled by Hyderabad Metro and that on November 28, 2022 alone. a total of 4.4 lakh passengers travelled by metro rail. TNM had reported earlier this year about how citizens heading back to offices were using the Hyderabad Metro and demanding that the frequency be improved.

During the peak of the pandemic, metro services were suspended for 169 days from March 22 till September 6, 2020. In June this year, while the Hyderabad metro rail was recording around 3 lakh passengers daily, the numbers have significantly shot over the pre-COVID-19 figures. Before the pandemic, the Hyderabad metro had recorded a footfall of around 4 lakh passengers daily.

At present HMRL and L&TMRHL operate three corridors covering 69 km with 57 metro stations. Hyderabad Metro officials have consistently maintained that the high ridership was only during peak office hours.

TNM has reached out to L&TMRHL requesting more details about the plan to procure more coaches. The copy shall be updated if and when we receive a response.

