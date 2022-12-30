Hyderabad metro extends timings for New Year’s Eve: Details

The Hyderabad Metro authorities also said that Metro Rail police and security wings will keep watch to prevent “drunken misbehaviour” in trains and stations

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced that its trains will run till the early morning hours of January 1, to allow safe travel amid New Year celebrations. The last trains will leave the originating stations at 1 am and reach their destinations at around 2 am on January 1, a statement from HMRL said. It also mentioned that Metro Rail police and security wings will keep a close watch to ensure that there is no drunken misbehaviour by anyone in the trains and stations. Usually, the last trains depart at 11 pm from all terminal stations.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, police in Hyderabad have announced several traffic restrictions and the closure of several flyovers on the night of December 31. The Hyderabad police have announced that all the flyovers in the city will be closed for traffic on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, except for the Begumpet and Langar House flyovers.

In Cyberabad police commissionerate limits, the following flyovers will be fully closed to all vehicles and pedestrians, from 11 pm on December 31 to 5 am the next day — Shilpa Layout flyover, Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 & 2, Shaikpet flyover, Mindspace flyover, Road No.45 flyover, Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, Cyber tower flyover, Forum Mall-JNTU flyover, Khaithlapur flyover, and Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar).

In Hyderabad, vehicles will not be allowed on NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund from 10 pm to 2 am. Travel buses, lorries and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad city limits till 2 am on January 1. In Cyberabad on the other hand, the Nehru ORR will be closed for light motor vehicles except those going to the airport from 10 pm to 5 am. Similarly, the PVNR expressway too will be closed for vehicles except those going towards the airport from 10 pm to 5 am.

