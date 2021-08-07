Hyderabad manual scavenging case: Six officials face action from GHMC

While the body of one of the workers, Shiva was recovered on Tuesday, search operations are still on for Anthaiah, who is presumed dead.

news Manual Scavenging

Six officials with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are in the red following the death of two Dalit men who were forced to clean manholes in the city on Tuesday, August 3. While three officials were suspended, three others were issued show-cause notices. The GHMC took action against these officials after a preliminary probe.

The two menâ€”Shiva (25) and Anthaiah (45)â€” were made to enter a manhole on Tuesday night at Padmavathi Colony in Hyderabadâ€™s LB Nagar. Shiva was the first to enter, using a ladder. But when he started suffocating, the contractor who hired them, B Yellaiah, called Anthaiah for help. Anthaiah entered the manhole as well, and managed to push Shiva out but suffocated and collapsed inside. While Shivaâ€™s body was recovered on Tuesday, search operations are still on for Anthaiah, who is presumed dead.

The GHMC suspended Work Inspector Sri Srikanth, Assistant Engineer D Gautham Raj, Executive Engineer K Rajaiah and an outsourcing employee on August 6. Three other officialsâ€” the deputy, superintendent and executive engineersâ€” were issued show-cause notices and have been asked to respond within 48 hours.

B Yellaiah, the contractor who hired the two men, has been booked under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The GHMC carried out a preliminary investigation before taking action against the six officials. It found that the cleaning works were being undertaken at night, without following precautionary or safety norms and violating existing guidelines. The instructions to take action against the officials were initiated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar.

Engaging or employing a manual scavenger, either directly or indirectly, is a punishable offence under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The GHMC is carrying out search operations in a nearby lake, with hopes of retrieving Anthaiah's body. The civic body has roped in its monsoon relief team of 300 persons to try to retrieve the body of the missing worker. The Corporation has also deployed drones, three boats, and four rescue teams, said a statement from the GHMC.