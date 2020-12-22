Hyderabad man shot in US, family seeks support from Indian govt

Mohammed Mujeebuddin was stopped at gunpoint by two men, who robbed him of valuables and stole his car.

news Crime

A 43-year-old man from Hyderabad, Mohammed Mujeebuddin, suffered bullet injuries in the early hours of Monday during a carjacking attempt in Chicago, United States of America. His worried family members in Hyderabad have reached out to the Indian government for assistance and are awaiting their response. Family members say Mujeebuddin had been working in Illinois as a part-time cab driver, doing odd jobs to make ends meet. He had secured a driver's licence in 2018 and used to operate a part-time taxi service.

On Monday, he was reportedly stopped at gunpoint by two men who robbed him of valuables. The two men shot Mujeebuddin and stole the car. Speaking to TNM, Mujeebuddin’s son, Mohammaed Mutayeeb Uddin, said that they were informed about the attack by his father’s roommate in Illinois. “Apart from this friend, there is no one else to take care of my father. We are urging the Union government to provide medical assistance to him. My father’s health situation has not improved. We were informed that he needs a neurosurgeon’s attention. His condition is critical,” he said.

The family has also written a letter to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao seeking his assistance. The family has also reached out to the Indian Embassy in the US and the Indian Consulate in the US to reach out to Mujeebuddin and provide medical aid. The family has also requested the minister to ask the US Consulate in Hyderabad to grant them an emergency visa to travel to the US.

City-based Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan, in a tweet, requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to ask the Indian Embassy in the US to reach out to Mujeebuddin. On Monday evening, the Twitter handle of the Consulate General of India in Chicago, USA responded to the leader’s tweet, seeking details from the hospital and Indian diaspora about the incident. The consulate had also sought for the contact details of the family.

Mutayeeb said that they are yet to receive a call from authorities as of Tuesday noon.

(With PTI inputs)