Hyderabad man killed on suspicion he was doing black magic

The main accused believed that he fell sick, suffered losses, and experienced "bad vibes on every full moon day" because the murdered priest might have performed black magic on him, police said.

The Rachakonda police Commissionerate on Tuesday, October 18, said they cracked the murder of a 75-year-old man, a family priest by profession, and his son a few days ago in Hyderabadâ€™s Uppal area. The police stated that superstitious beliefs were the motive for the murders. The deceased priest Narasimha Murthy was known to the main accused Vinay, a 31-year-old man, for a long time. The accused was allegedly superstitious that he can achieve anything if the priest performed a 'puja' for him, a police release said.

According to the police, the main accused had appeared for a police recruitment test in 2016 and the deceased priest took Rs 6 lakh from him for performing a puja for him to get the job. He also made him pay Rs 12.50 lakh to another person. But the main accused did not get the job and he put pressure on that person to return his Rs 12.50 lakh. The person returned Rs 10 lakh and gave cheques for Rs 2.50 lakh, but the priest failed to return Rs 6 lakh and dodged the matter, the release said.

Subsequently, the main accused faced some problems in his personal financial transactions and paid money on different occasions for performing puja to the priest to overcome them. Since March 2021, the main accused mounted pressure on the priest to return his Rs 6 lakh but the priest dragged the matter and started avoiding him, it said. The main accused had developed a strong feeling that he fell sick, suffered financial losses, got involved in a police case and also experienced "bad vibes on every full moon day" as the priest might have performed black magic on him to avoid repaying the Rs 6 lakh. He had decided to kill the priest and took the help of others, police said.

Accordingly, on October 14, the main accused and an associate allegedly attacked the priest and his son at the latter's residence. The priest and his son died in the incident. Their family members had earlier expressed suspicion that a property dispute with relatives might have led to the murders.

