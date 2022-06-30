Hyderabad man held over social media post threatening PM Modi, Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders will attend the national executive meeting of the BJP beginning in Hyderabad on July 2.

A man, who allegedly put up a social media post threatening to behead Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was arrested in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday, June 30. The man, named Abdul Majid, had in the post said the RSS and BJP leaders should apologise for the controversial remarks on prophet Mohammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, or their heads will be separated, the police said.

The Moghalpura police on its own booked a case against Majid for the inflammatory post and arrested him on Wednesday, police said. He was produced before a local court which directed the police to give him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior police official told PTI.

Section 41A of the CrPC mandates that in cases where one's arrest is not immediately necessary the police shall issue a notice directing the person (to appear before a police officer) against whom a reasonable complaint has been made. Accordingly, police issued the notice to Majid, who was subsequently let off, the official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and senior BJP leaders will be attending the national executive meeting of the BJP beginning in Hyderabad on July 2. Cyberabad police have prohibited the flying of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft around Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the two-day meet. Cyberabad police have also imposed prohibitory orders from July 1 to 4.

The orders under section 144 of the CrPC prohibit any assembly of more than five persons. Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday issued two separate notifications in this regard. Drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft will not be allowed over a 5 km radius from HICC within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. The restrictions will be in force from 6 am on June 30 to 6 pm on July 4.

