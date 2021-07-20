Hyderabad man drives his new TATA Tiago off showroom ramp, turns turtle

The man bought the brand new Tata Tiago for Rs 6.4 lakh and crashed it into the showroom manager's car on the same day.

news Accident

Mild tension prevailed in the LB Nagar of Hyderabad on Monday, after a brand new Tata Tiago car, fresh out of a car showroom met with a crash and turned turtle. The vehicle reportedly damaged another car and two wheelers parked outside the showroom. The LB Nagar police say the accident caused no injuries to anyone.

The incident was caught on the showroom's CCTV camera and shared widely on social media. The video shows a Tata Tiago parked inside the showroom waiting to be taken down the ramp onto the road. Moments later the vehicle speeds off outside the showroom, down the ramp toppling a few parked two-wheelers and damaging a Volkswagen car parked there. The vehicle was driven by its new owner, identified as Bhagwath B, a resident of Medipally, who bought the vehicle the same day. Bhagwath purchased the vehicle paying Rs 6.4 lakhs.

V Ashok Reddy, the station house inspector for LB Nagar said no one was luckily injured in the accident, “The car was driven by the vehicle owner who by mistake pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries”. The vehicle owner was changed under section 337 of the Indian Penal Code for causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others. Bhagwath is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The accident brought traffic to a halt at the busy LB Nagar stretch. TATA motors staff along with traffic officials worked together to turn the car back to its original position. The damaged Volkswagen car belonged to the TATA showroom manager, the police officer added.