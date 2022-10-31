Hyderabad man dies during treasure hunt while searching for clues in well

The tragic incident happened when Sai Kumar (34), along with his friends had gone to a resort at Godhumaguda village near Vikarabad on October 29.

news Accident

A treasure hunt contest as part of an adventure game turned tragic as one person died while participating in the activity near Hyderabad on Saturday, October 29. Sai Kumar (34), along with his friends had gone to a resort at Godhumaguda village near Vikarabad on Saturday evening. They participated in a treasure hunt contest organised by the resort. As part of the moonlight treasure hunt contest, the participants were required to search and retrieve the objects hidden in different areas of the resort. Sai Kumar jumped into the well to get the treasure but perished.

Police said that more than 100 people had gone to the Hyderabad Adventure Club and participated in the moonlight treasure hunt contest. As part of the game, the organisers had hidden an item in a well. Sai Kumar, who participated in the contest, jumped into the well to find the hidden item but drowned in the process.

Fire department personnel and the police reached the spot after being informed about the incident. Sai Kumar’s body was traced after some time and was taken to Vikarabad Government Hospital for post-mortem. The investigation is ongoing.

The adventure club reportedly did not have permission to conduct treasure hunt contests. However, several such resorts have mushroomed near Hyderabad, where similar contests are held on weekends for the recreation of the residents.

Saikumar, who was a resident of Hyderabad and worked as a software engineer, recently had a baby. His father spoke to the media and alleged that the death was caused due to negligence of the resort. “One of the clues in the game was said to be in the well. Several people along with him rushed into the well which has a wall fencing only about one feet high and our son might have fallen into it. He is good at swimming but the well has water only up to four feet and it is all mud upto 30 feet. It is not possible to stay afloat in such a scenario. The organisers did not have any professionals to assist the participants,” his father said.