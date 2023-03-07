Hyderabad man dies after chemical container explodes, CCTV footage emerges

The man, identified as Mohammed Nazeer (30), was loading scrap materials onto a vehicle in Moosapet when the incident occurred.

A 30-year-old man, who was employed as a scrap worker, lost his life in Hyderabad after a chemical container that he was carrying exploded. The man, identified as Mohammed Nazeer, was loading scrap materials onto a vehicle in Moosapet when the incident occurred. While he was rushed to hospital, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Nazeer was a resident of Bholakpur and worked at a scrap godown on HP Road in Moosapet. CCTV visuals of the incident emerged, which showed Nazeer loading chemical containers onto a vehicle when one of them fell down and exploded. He suffered grievous injuries to his legs and lower body and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment. According to reports, the Sanathnagar police have undertaken an investigation in connection with the incident.

A similar accident occurred in July last year, when a man died and another was injured while dumping chemicals into a manhole in Gowliguda. The deceased, identified as Bharath Battad (32), and his father Gopal Battad (56), were engaged in trading of unsaturated polyester resin in the locality and worked with certain chemicals. According to eyewitnesses, the man and his father were dumping chemicals into the manhole as their validity had expired. They had added water to the can when it suddenly exploded due to a chemical reaction. Bharath succumbed while Gopal sustained injuries and was treated at Osmania General Hospital.

